Warren man accused of possessing child pornography arraigned in court

A Warren man appeared in court on Friday on accusations of child pornography possession, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor.

What they're saying:

Officials say 36-year-old Kevin John Buchanan allegedly was in possession of child sexually abusive material. On Sept. 5, he was arraigned in Warren before visiting Judge Russell Ethridge.

Buchanan was charged with:

Three counts of Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material. Each charge is a felony, punishable by 10 years in prison.

Three counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (related to Aggravated Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material). Each charge is a felony, punishable by 10 years in prison.

One Count of Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material. This charge is a felony, punishable by four years in prison.

One count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime (related to Possession of Child Sexually Abusive Material). This charge is felony, punishable by four years in prison.

"Those who possess this material are not passive observers, they are fueling the cycle of abuse. Our office will relentlessly pursue charges to protect vulnerable children and to deliver justice on their behalf," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

What's next:

Buchanan's bond was set at $250,000 at 10%, and he can't have contact with minors, no use of electronic devices capable of connecting to the internet and must wear a GPS tether if he is released.