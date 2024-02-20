Warren man charged for fatal shooting of wife

article

A 41-year-old man was charged and arraigned in the fatal shooting of his wife, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Antonio Askew allegedly "shot and killed his wife, 34-year-old Eboni Askew, in their Warren home," the prosecutor's office released. He is facing up to life in prison for charges of second degree murder and felony firearm.

Askew was arraigned in 37th Warren District Court on Tuesday. His bond was set at $500,000; if released, he is ordered to wear a GPS tether.

"I will vigorously pursue justice for victims of domestic violence. We will not tolerate such behavior in our society, and we will work tirelessly to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido in a news release.