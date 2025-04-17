Warren man charged with sodomy after social media post involving dog reported to police

article

A Warren man faces charges of sodomy after he was seen in a sexual position with a dog on social media.

Police had been investigating the incident since it was reported in late March.

What we know:

Cavin Ciaciuch, 40, of Warren, was arraigned in late March before a district judge in Warren.

He faces up to 15 years if convicted on a single count of sodomy. He was given a $20,000 bond after appearing in the 37th District Court.

According to Warren police, he was identified by law enforcement after a social media post showing Ciaciuch in a "sexual position with a dog."

It had been circulating on Facebook at the time police began investigating.

What we don't know:

Warren police declined to go into details about what Ciaciuch, adding only that they took swift action after the incident was reported.

Ciaciuch will be back in court on May 13.

What they're saying:

Warren police called the allegations "disturbing on multiple levels."

"The investigation has confirmed that Mr. Ciaciuch no longer has any animals in his possession. We are thankful that the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued serious charges so that Mr. Ciaciuch will be held accountable for his highly inappropriate conduct."