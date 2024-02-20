Warren man convicted of sexually assaulting girl for two years

article

A Warren man could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted by a Macomb County jury of sexually assaulting a little girl starting when she was 7 until she was 9 years old.

Jerome Bowens went to trial last week on first-degree criminal sexual conduct charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting the little girl – who is a relative – in Warren. According to authorities, it started in 2017 when the girl was just 7 years old.

Bowens sexually assaulted her other times until 2019 when she was 9, authorities argued.

The 54-year-old was convicted on Friday after a four-day jury trial.

"Thank you to the Macomb County jury for their time and care in this case. It is our goal to protect children and keep society safe," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

He'll be sentenced on April 3 and faces at least 25 years in prison.