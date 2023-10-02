Warren man drowns while swimming in Orchard Lake

article

A Warren man drowned in Orchard Lake while boating Sunday night.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Luay Bahjat Hana Jr. jumped off a pontoon to swim around 6:45 p.m. When he wasn't able to make it back to the boat, a friend he was with, a 46-year-old Ferndale man, threw a life jacket to him and jumped into the water to help.

However, Hana went under the water before the friend could get to him.

Hana's body was found in about 31 feet of water 300 feet from shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

