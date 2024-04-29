Warren man found guilty for killing ex-girlfriend in front of her children

article

A Macomb County jury convicted a man who police say killed his ex-girlfriend in front of her children.

James Rockett III was found guily on all charges after a four-day jury trial on Friday. The jury returned a guilty verdict after an hour of deliberation in the horiffic murder, which took place in March of 2022.

Rockett went to the home of his ex-girlfriend and shot her 15 times in front of her children. He was found guilty of first degree murder (mandatory life without the possibility of parole), and felony firearm (two year mandatory felony).

Rockett is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to the members of the jury, who meticulously weighed the evidence and rendered a verdict guided by the principles of law," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido in a release. While we cannot erase the pain inflicted, we stand together in the pursuit of justice, honoring the memory of the life taken and striving to prevent such tragedies from ever occurring again."



