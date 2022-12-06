article

Michigan State Police arrested a driver after he was caught with a firearm and no permit while driving in Monday.

Metro North troopers stopped a driver for speeding in Farmington Hills on Dec. 5. The 31-year-old man, identified as a resident of Warren, informed officers he had a firearm in his car.

He also told police he had applied for a concealed permit license.

State police confirmed the man did not have a CPL and later arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon.

The firearm was identified as a 9 mm Taurus pistol. It was found in a storage compartment in the front passenger area.

A prosecutor is reviewing the case, according to tweets from state police.