Warren man pulled over for speeding arrested for illegal possession of handgun

FOX 2 Detroit
Photo credit: Michigan State Police. 

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police arrested a driver after he was caught with a firearm and no permit while driving in Monday.

Metro North troopers stopped a driver for speeding in Farmington Hills on Dec. 5. The 31-year-old man, identified as a resident of Warren, informed officers he had a firearm in his car.

He also told police he had applied for a concealed permit license. 

State police confirmed the man did not have a CPL and later arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon. 

The firearm was identified as a 9 mm Taurus pistol. It was found in a storage compartment in the front passenger area.

A prosecutor is reviewing the case, according to tweets from state police. 