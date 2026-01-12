Warren man to stand trial after allegedly murdering roommate

The Brief Kayvon Briscoe-Hall, 20, will stand trial for the murder of his roommate, 63-year-old Roger Willie. Willie was shot inside a Warren home in October 2025.



A Warren man was ordered to stand trial last week after allegedly killing his roommate in October.

Kayvon Briscoe-Hall, 20, is headed to trial on charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm.

The backstory:

When Warren police were called to Briscoe-Hall's home on Oct. 2, 2025, they found his housemate, 63-year-old Roger Willie, suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following the shooting, Briscoe-Hall was referred for a mental health evaluation before being ordered to stand trial.

Violence is never the answer and will never be tolerated in Macomb County. The Prosecutor’s Office remains committed to holding offenders accountable, protecting the safety of our communities, and pursuing justice for victims in a fair, ethical, and transparent manner," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said.

What's next:

Briscoe-Hall will be arraigned in circuit court on Jan. 20.