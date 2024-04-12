article

A 48-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he hit someone with his truck and left him in the road before fleeing the state.

Tony Prather was extradited back to Michigan where he was arraigned in Warren court on three charges, including assault with intent to murder. His appearance before a judge took place on Friday where he was given a $350,000 bond cash/surety, no 10%.

Prather, who is a resident of Warren, allegedly spent part of the evening on Feb. 23 with the victim before hitting him.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the two were in Prather's truck and stopped at a bar in Warren. When Prather dropped the victim off at his home, he struck him with his truck before driving away.

The victim was left in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Upon release from jail, Prather is required to wear a tether and have no contact with the victim or leave the state.

In addition to the assault charge, which carries a max penalty of life in prison, Prather was charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in serious impairment or death and operating a vehicle with a suspended license causing serious injury.

He's being charged as a habitual fourth offender.

"Fleeing the scene after allegedly causing serious injury is a cowardly act that will not go unpunished. Regardless of where the individual attempts to hide, we will ensure they are brought back to face the consequences of their actions. There is no escape from accountability," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Prather will be back in court on May 16.