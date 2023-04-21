Warren Mayor Jim Fouts can't run again, Court of Appeals rules

article

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts cannot seek reelection this year, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Friday.

Last month, a Macomb County Circuit Court judge upheld a ruling by the city election commission that he could run for a fifth term. However, this decision was appealed by the Warren City Council, leading to the Court of Appeals ordering Fouts' name be removed from the ballot.

In 2020, an amendment was added to the city's charter that limited elected officials to three terms.

Fouts argued that this did not apply to him because previous term limits were not noted in that amendment change.

The Court of Appeals wrote in its opinion that "the relevant charter sections’ failure to specify that time in office before the 2020 amendment will be counted does not make them ambiguous."

Fouts was first elected mayor in 2007.

