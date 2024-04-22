Warren officer suffers head injury during fight at high school

A Warren police officer is in serious but stable condition after she was struck on the head by a juvenile during a fight at Lincoln High School on Monday.

Police were called for a large fight that broke out at the high school as students were being dismissed, around 2:50 p.m., according to a news release from the Warren Police Department. Police were taking an adult man into custody when a teenage girl hit the officer on the head from behind, causing her to fall to the ground.

The officer suffered "a possible concussion," according to police. "Multiple other officers arrived and were able to place this juvenile female and the male under arrest."

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital.

Police say the arrested individuals do not appear to be students at Lincoln High School.

Officers from the Center Line Department of Public Safety also responded to the scene to assist Warren police.

"The case will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for a review and decision on whether to charge the suspect as a juvenile or adult," according to the release.