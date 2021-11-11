Warren officer who crashed on highway has 'long road' ahead to recovery, commissioner says

It was an impressive sight late afternoon in Metro Detroit when dozens of patrol cars rushed down I-696 for an escort after a Warren police officer was knocked unconscious after crashing on his motorcycle on the highway.

According to police, the officer had been monitoring for speeding traffic when he lost control on the service drive of I-696 and Gratiot.

The 47-year-old officer was taken to a local hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

In a brief phone interview with FOX 2 Thursday morning. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said the officer has serious injuries and has a long road ahead in terms of recovery.

RELATED: Warren motorcycle cop in serious condition after crash near I-696, Gratiot

The incident happened around 4 p.m. when Warren police called Michigan State Police about a motorcycle officer that was down. He was still breathing but was not conscious. Witnesses say when he hopped on his bike, he hit a curb and lost control.

Both him and his bike came to a stop in front of a semi-truck about halfway down the ramp.

Advertisement

Viewer video from an overpass on I-94 caught footage of 20 police cruisers with lights and sirens on, escorting an ambulance carrying the 9-year veteran of the department to Ascension St. John's Hospital in Detroit.