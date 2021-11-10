Warren motorcycle cop in serious condition after crash near I-696, Gratiot

A Warren police officer is in serious condition after a crash along a ramp at I-696 and Gratiot.

The officer was part of the department's motorcycle unit and was rushed to the hospital but is expected to recover. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said that the 47-year-old, nine-year veteran's next 24 hours will be key in determining the recovery time for this officer.

Michigan State Police were called by Warren police - told that a motorcycle officer was down, unconscious but breathing on the ramp to westbound 696 near Gratiot.

According to MSP, the officer was looking for potential speeders on the service drive near Gratiot. Witnesses say he got on his bike and started down the service drive where he hit a curb and lost control.

Both he and his bike came to a stop in front of a semi-truck about halfway down the ramp.

