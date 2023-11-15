Warren police arrest 2 suspects, conducting search for third underway in Hamtramck

article

Warren police have arrested two suspects and are looking for a third person in Hamtramck Wednesday afternoon.

A police source said a canine unit is being used in the search. The pursuit of the suspects is believed to have begun in Warren and led to Hamtramck.

Police units could be seen in the area of Conant and Lehman. It is unclear what the circumstances of the police investigation are.

