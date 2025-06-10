Expand / Collapse search

Warren police chase ends with single-vehicle crash, 1 critically injured

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  June 10, 2025 9:09am EDT
    • A driver crashed after fleeing Warren police on 8 Mile early Tuesday.
    • Police said the driver showed signs of intoxication. 
    • A passenger who fled the car before the crash suffered critical injuries, police said.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police chase that started as a traffic stop for speeding early Tuesday ended with a crash.

Police said officers stopped a Ford Fusion near 8 Mile and MacArthur around 1 a.m. The man driving the car briefly stopped before fleeing.

The backstory:

In their short interaction with the man, police said the officers noticed signs of intoxication and pursued the car. Stop sticks were deployed near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, but the chase continued to the area of 7 Mile near Boulder in Detroit, where the driver crashed in an alley. No other vehicles were involved, police said. 

A passenger who tried to flee the car before the crash suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

The driver and a female passenger tried to run away after the crash, but they were caught. 

Police said suspected narcotics were found inside the car after the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.

After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges. 

The Source: This information is from Warren police. 

