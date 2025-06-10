Warren police chase ends with single-vehicle crash, 1 critically injured
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren police chase that started as a traffic stop for speeding early Tuesday ended with a crash.
Police said officers stopped a Ford Fusion near 8 Mile and MacArthur around 1 a.m. The man driving the car briefly stopped before fleeing.
The backstory:
In their short interaction with the man, police said the officers noticed signs of intoxication and pursued the car. Stop sticks were deployed near 8 Mile and Schoenherr, but the chase continued to the area of 7 Mile near Boulder in Detroit, where the driver crashed in an alley. No other vehicles were involved, police said.
A passenger who tried to flee the car before the crash suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The driver and a female passenger tried to run away after the crash, but they were caught.
Police said suspected narcotics were found inside the car after the crash.
Dig deeper:
An investigation is ongoing.
After the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.
The Source: This information is from Warren police.