Warren police investigating mosque vandalism in possible hate crime

A police investigation is underway after reports of vandalism at a mosque in Warren. The destruction included smashed windows and walls, along with spray-painted messages.

A construction crew is hard at work after they discovered the vandalism when they reported working on Monday.

Someone broke the glass, leaving remnants scattered on the floor, and spray-painted graffiti messages on the ground. However, police do not believe this is a hate crime.

According to Islamic Organization of North America President Imami Steve Elturk, the vandals spray-painted the word "gay" on a machine belonging to the contractor, a Caterpillar, and the word "loved" on the floor. They broke windows, mirrors, and a door.

According to a detective, it appeared to be the work of juveniles.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, also known as CAIR Michigan, is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Since the mosque is being expanded, the cameras were not operational at the time.

Anyone who saw or heard anything reports this information to the police.