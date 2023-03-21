Warren Police rush to try to save 4-month-old, will release bodycam

On Tuesday, Warren Police will release body camera footage that shows their efforts to save a 4-month-old baby who stopped breathing last week.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer called a press conference for 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the police department where they are planning to release bodycam video of the officers' "heroic" efforts to save the baby.

According to the notification from Dwyer, officers were called to a home on Saturday, March 18, to a baby who was not breathing. They arrived, performed CPR, and then made a split-second decision to drive the child to Ascension Oakland Hospital while continuing CPR.

Unfortunately, the baby died in the back seat of the Warren Police Car.

Dwyer said they are releasing the video so the public can see "first-hand the emotional scene Patrol Officers’ encountered and their continuing efforts to attempt to save this child’s life."