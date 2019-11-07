Warren Police say De La Salle players 'sexually taunted' other players with broomstick

One week since Warren De La Salle canceled its football season after hazing was uncovered at the private school, Warren police commissioner Will Dwyer says the investigation found three players sexually taunted other players with a broomstick.

FOX 2 learned from Dwyer that the investigation into hazing is expected to wrap up on Friday with recommendations for criminal charges. However, he would not specify what those charges are - only that they would not be for criminal sexual conduct.

According to Dwyer, three boys are accused of sexually taunting other players with a broomstick. He said their investigation found there was not any use of the broomstick on any other players, only that they 'sexually taunting'.

Dwyer said the three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team.

Warren police interviewed 59 players and four coaches. According to Dwyer, there were 12 families that would not allow police to interview them and some were represented by attorneys. he said that slowed the investigation.

Dwyer said the investigation is expected to be complete Friday.

Last Thursday, the day before the start of high school football playoffs, De La Salle announced the season was over and they would forfeit the first week of the playoffs against Birmingham Groves.

The notice came after an investigation by the school administration found the varsity football team had been hazing players. The 5-4 pilots is an all-boys Catholic high school and were scheduled to play Birmingham Groves high school in a pre-district game this Friday.

The investigation also said the hazing "has deeper roots and is more pervasive than originally thought."