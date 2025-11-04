Warren police search for hit-and-run driver after 12-year-old riding minibike struck

article

The Brief A driver is wanted after hitting a 12-year-old on a minibike in Warren. The victim suffered serious injuries in the Monday crash.



Warren police are currently looking for a driver who fled the scene after hitting a child who was riding a minibike Monday afternoon.

According to police, the 12-year-old victim was hit around 5 p.m. in the area of 13 Mile and Moceri Circle, just west of Schoenherr, when he was struck by an SUV. He suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized.

The driver who hit him was last seen traveling west on 13 Mile.

Police believe the suspect vehicle is a newer model Chevrolet Equinox that is possibly gray or blue.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact police at 586-574-4859 or maccivatti@warrenpd.org.