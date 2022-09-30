A derailed train in Warren could take several more hours to clear before traffic can resume in the area that's currently blocked.

The derailment created a giant mess of traffic Thursday morning when 16 cars being pulled by a train through Macomb County went off the tracks, piling up across the busy rail line.

It's unclear what caused the pile-up, but the effects were felt immediately when busy roadways in the area of 10 Mile and Gratiot became inaccessible.

Officials spoke in front of the train on Sept. 29 on Schoehnerr and Stephens.

"What we can see is there is track destroyed and cars laying on the side. We don't know if the track failed or whether a car failed, but we do know there was no involvement of a car or truck striking the train," said Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams.

Initial concerns about a chemical leak were put at ease after officials said only three tankers carrying liquid had gone off the rail, and only one that had unrefined alcohol in it was found to be leaking.

Officials hope to have the train moving again by Friday afternoon.