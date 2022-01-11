Warren woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Warren woman is facing charges after she allegedly killed her husband.
Shakina Thomas-Alexander is accused of stabbing Daetorian Thomas-Alexander in the back at a home in the 20000 block of Audrey around 1:45 a.m. Saturday during an argument.
Daetorian Thomas-Alexander was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital, where he died Tuesday.
Shakina Thomas-Alexander was originally charged with assault with intent to murder. Her bond was set at $500,000.
Authorities are now seeking new charges since her husband has died.