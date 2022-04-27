Warren woman who crashed stolen Jeep while fleeing police has sentencing delayed

article

The 42-year-old Warren woman who was pled guilty to stolen property, fleeing police, and a slew of other charges after leading police on a chase through Metro Detroit had her case adjourned until late May.

Michelle Steele is being considered for mental health court, but has pending court hearings in four other cases in Metro Detroit. Her attorney asked for her case in Macomb County be adjourned until after she appears for the other pre-trial hearings.

"My client's behavior is several and adversely affected by mental health issues," her public defender Joan Morgan said.

Macomb County Circuit Judge Edward Servitto disagreed with the decision to consider mental health court, arguing the charges she pled guilty to "don't relate to mental disturbance, but rather contempt for law enforcement as well as her desire to be intoxicated voluntarily and then behave accordingly."

Steele drove a stolen Jeep while high through Warren and several other neighborhoods before crashing in Grosse Pointe Park last November. She has a slew of past convictions relating to fleeing and eluding police, as well as resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated.

"She's got some mental issues, but they don't excuse her behavior," Servitto said. "Is this really what mental health court is about?"

Steele has four pre-trial hearings scheduled over the next two weeks, with the last scheduled on May 11.

Her case in Macomb County was adjourned until May 25.

"She was at a high speed at certain times. going over sidewalks, going through barricades. obviously, if she would not have been arrested, she would have seriously injured or killed someone," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told FOX 2 at the time of her November arrest.

In March, she pled guilty to charges including:

Stolen Property over $20,000

Fleeing police officer in the 2nd degree

Malicious destruction of a building between $1,000 to $20,000

Malicious destruction of police or fire property

Assault, resist, or obstructing a police officer

She also had her habitual offender charge dismissed.

During Steele's plea hearing, her attorney requested a mental health court.

However, during the defendant's April 27 sentencing trial, Morgan said her request had yet to be considered since she had unresolved matters in other courts.

Suspect Michelle Steele

Arresting her required Grosse Pointe Park police using stop sticks at the end of the chase, after Warren police backed off when speeds got to dangerous.