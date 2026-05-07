Warren woman bruised after car was split in half by speeding driver in Sterling Heights

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The Brief A woman driving through Sterling Heights faced a horrifying situation when a speeding driver crashed into her. Her vehicle split in half. Thankfully she was okay. Police say the driver was going 80 mph in a 50 mph speed limit.



A Metro Detroit woman faced a horrifying car crash after her vehicle was split in two by a speeding driver. She was only left with a couple of bruises.

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The catastrophic crash was caught on camera. Nineteen-year-old Demi Veasley, who was driving, said a drunk driver T-boned her, splitting the car in half. Fortunately, she was spared from any serious injuries.

"This car with no headlights comes and splits my car out of nowhere," said Veasley.

Her Kia Optima was split in two while she was driving through Sterling Heights.

"I just remember screaming, and then my scream faded away. I opened my eyes and said, ‘Thank you, God. Thank you, God,’" said Veasley.

Veasley was behind the wheel and landed hundreds of yards away from the back half of her car at the intersection of Hall Road and Schoenherr.

She passed out for a couple of minutes, then came to Tuesday night.

"I lost my glasses in the crash, but the first thing I saw was a Taco Bell sign, and it made me feel better because I’m alive," said Veasley. "My driver’s side remained untouched — just a small crack in the window."

She was left bruised, but with no serious injuries.

"I have always had faith in God since the moment I was born, and now I have a story to tell. I want people to know that God is real, God is here, and He’s protected me my whole life," said Veasley.

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Police are still investigating the crash.

She was taken to the hospital to be checked out, spent only a couple of hours there, and was sent home. Her worst symptom is a headache.