Warren woman's dog severely injured by neighbor's pet in attack caught on video

It was Monday night around 9:45 when Nichol Street let her dog out to go the bathroom.

"I let her out, she stayed right here in front of my house - she didn’t even walk off because she didn’t have to use it," Steet said. "Two seconds later, she was out there crying."

Street’s dog — affectionately called "Little Mama" was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. The horrible scene captured on home security video.

"They need to put these vicious dogs down," she said.

Meanwhile Little Mama — a teddy bear of a dog, is not doing well.

"She's limping around on three legs now - she was barely eating, she wasn’t drinking," she said.

A rescue dog — Street estimates she’s had her for about eight years.

"I love my dog like I love my kids," she said.

But the vet bills are already mounting.

"I took her to the vet the first night it was $500 just to get medication to keep her calm - that’s all I could do at this point," Street said. "Her whole arm needs to be amputated or a plate needs to be put in her.

"Her whole chest they wouldn’t even show it to me - they said it was that bad they had to shave all her fur off her chest area and the top back part of her."

After Little Mama was attacked — Warren police were called and they responded to the scene.

Street wants the dog who attacked hers to be put down. Right now we’re working to find out the status of that dog.

But her top priority is Little Mama.

"She's loveable and that’s why I don’t want to give up on her," she said.



