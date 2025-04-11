Expand / Collapse search

Washington man killed by wrong-way driver on I-96

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  April 11, 2025 1:20pm EDT
    • A 23-year-old Washington man was killed by a wrong-way driver on I-96 on the border of Ingham and Livingston counties.
    • His passenger, a woman also from Washington, suffered minor injuries.
    • The at-fault driver is in custody. 

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Washington man is dead after he was hit by a wrong-way driver in Michigan early Friday. 

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at 1:15 a.m. about a driver going east on westbound I-96 near Williamston Road. A few minutes later, the wrong-way driver hit a vehicle near Wallace Road.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. His passenger, a 23-year-old Washington woman, suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The at-fault driver, a 25-year-old Gregory man, also had minor injuries. He was arrested after being treated at a hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the prosecutor's office for possible charges. 

The Source: Information from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was used to report this story. 

