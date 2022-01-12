Washtenaw County adds option to text 911 in emergencies
article
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - You can now text 911 if you are unable to call during an emergency in Washtenaw County.
Calling is still considered the best option in most cases because it is quicker, but texting can be used if you are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired, or when speaking out loud could put you in danger.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Metro Dispatch Center partnered with the county's 911 centers after voters passed the Emergency Communication Mileage. The center developed protocols for months and began testing the service in November 2021.
Police participating in text to 911
- Ann Arbor Police
- Chelsea Police
- Department of Natural Resources
- Eastern Michigan University Police
- Huron Clinton Metroparks Authority
- Huron Valley Ambulance (Medical and Fire Dispatch Services)
- Michigan State Police
- Milan Police
- Northfield Township Police
- Saline Police
- Pittsfield Township Police
- University of Michigan Police
- Washtenaw Community College Police
- Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office
- Ypsilanti Police
How to use text to 911
Advertisement
- Put 911 in the to field. Only send the text to this number; texts with multiple recipients will not work.
- Text in simple words – do not use abbreviations or slang. Don't send photos.
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
- If you do not get a response, call 911.
- Do not delete the message or turn off your phone until the 9-1-1 call taker concludes the conversation.
- If you do not have a texting or data plan, this will not work.