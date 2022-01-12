Washtenaw County adds option to text 911 in emergencies

article

You can now text 911 if you are unable to call during an emergency in Washtenaw County.

Calling is still considered the best option in most cases because it is quicker, but texting can be used if you are deaf, hard-of-hearing, or speech impaired, or when speaking out loud could put you in danger.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Metro Dispatch Center partnered with the county's 911 centers after voters passed the Emergency Communication Mileage. The center developed protocols for months and began testing the service in November 2021.

Police participating in text to 911

Ann Arbor Police

Chelsea Police

Department of Natural Resources

Eastern Michigan University Police

Huron Clinton Metroparks Authority

Huron Valley Ambulance (Medical and Fire Dispatch Services)

Michigan State Police

Milan Police

Northfield Township Police

Saline Police

Pittsfield Township Police

University of Michigan Police

Washtenaw Community College Police

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

Ypsilanti Police

How to use text to 911

