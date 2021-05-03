Washtenaw County issues warning about high water levels, current speeds

article

As the temperatures rise and more people venture out onto the water, Washtenaw County has issued a safety warning.

According to the sheriff's office, water levels are high in rivers and streams, which has increased current speeds. Water that seems calm may have dangerous currents below the surface.

If you are going to be on the water, take extra caution, wear a life jacket, and let someone know what you are doing, as well as when you plan to get home.