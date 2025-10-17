Expand / Collapse search

Washtenaw County man allegedly thrown to the ground by police while holding burrito, now suing

October 17, 2025
Jonathan Marko’s law firm is suing the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of a man who they say was body-slammed by two deputies during an investigation into a stolen car—all while the lawyers claim he was holding nothing but a burrito.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who was thrown to the ground while holding a burrito is now suing the police involved in the struggle.

It all happened this past July, right after the deputies drove up on a man identified as 50-year-old Edward Fussello.

It appears he had just driven up to a home in Washtenaw County when the confrontation began.

What they're saying:

Attorneys at Marko Law say the deputies were looking for a stolen Jeep Compass but claim their client was actually in a Jeep Grand Cherokee—a totally different SUV.

His lawyer, Reno Arabo, says Fussello’s life is now ruined due to the severe injuries he’s facing.

"He’s holding a burrito. It’s very clear that it is not a weapon, not threatening, and they took him down and broke his femur, and now he’s distraught about it," said attorney Reno Arabo. "He’s going to have physical and emotional issues for a very long time. There are already a lot of issues with police officers, and I’m sure he’s going to have distrust with the police for a very long time. So yeah, it’s not just physical; it’s very emotional as well."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff for a comment but has not yet heard back.

