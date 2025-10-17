Washtenaw County man allegedly thrown to the ground by police while holding burrito, now suing

The Brief A man is suing officials for being thrown to the ground while holding a burrito. Jonathan Marko’s law firm is suing the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of a man who they say was body-slammed by two deputies.



A man who was thrown to the ground while holding a burrito is now suing the police involved in the struggle.

Big picture view:

Jonathan Marko’s law firm is suing the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of a man who they say was body-slammed by two deputies during an investigation into a stolen car—all while the lawyers claim he was holding nothing but a burrito.

It all happened this past July, right after the deputies drove up on a man identified as 50-year-old Edward Fussello.

It appears he had just driven up to a home in Washtenaw County when the confrontation began.

What they're saying:

Attorneys at Marko Law say the deputies were looking for a stolen Jeep Compass but claim their client was actually in a Jeep Grand Cherokee—a totally different SUV.

His lawyer, Reno Arabo, says Fussello’s life is now ruined due to the severe injuries he’s facing.

"He’s holding a burrito. It’s very clear that it is not a weapon, not threatening, and they took him down and broke his femur, and now he’s distraught about it," said attorney Reno Arabo. "He’s going to have physical and emotional issues for a very long time. There are already a lot of issues with police officers, and I’m sure he’s going to have distrust with the police for a very long time. So yeah, it’s not just physical; it’s very emotional as well."

The other side:

FOX 2 reached out to the Washtenaw County Sheriff for a comment but has not yet heard back.