Washtenaw County man barricades self in home after kidnapping

The Brief A suspect is barricaded in a Northfield Township home after allegedly kidnapping a victim early Tuesday. Police said the call originally came in as a domestic disturbance. The victim was eventually released, but the man did not come outside.



According to Northfield Township Police Chief Martin Smith, officers were called to the area of 6 Mile and Main on reports of a domestic disturbance around 3 a.m. Officers learned that a female had been forced into a vehicle by a 36-year-old man and brought to his home on Nollar.

Police arrived and began negotiations until the female was released, and was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The man remained in the home, however, and the crisis intervention team and tactical unit from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were called to assist.

As of 11:35 a.m., the suspect was still barricaded in the home. Smith said it is unknown if the suspect is armed, but there is no threat to the public.