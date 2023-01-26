Washtenaw County man sabotages hunter's tree stand, harasses him over UP hunting spot

A Washtenaw County man is in jail after he purposely cut the straps on a hunter's tree stand in the Upper Peninsula because he was mad the hunter was in his spot, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

The hunter arrived at his tree stand on state land in Marquette County in October 2020 and found a note from Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, claiming that the hunter was in Steele's spot. In Michigan, you cannot claim exclusive rights on public hunting land. Any tree stand or deer blind left unoccupied on state land can be used by another individual, the DNR said.

Steele, who was a student at Northern Michigan University, deleted the hunter's trail camera photos. He also left his phone number and told the hunter to call him.

The DNR said the hunter called Steele and apologized. After Steele insisted the hunter stay off the land, the hunter lost patience and said he would stay away.

When the hunter returned to the stand weeks later, the area looked untouched. He grabbed his trail camera memory card and climbed up to the tree stand, which appeared secure, the DNR said. However, when he stepped on the platform, he fell 15-20 feet to the ground, hurting his ankle and back. The tree stand was dangling about 8 feet from the ground.

A close-up view shows a cut strap from the tree stand on state hunting land in Marquette County. (Photo: DNR) Expand

The DNR said the hunter was concerned Steele may have been watching him on a trail camera, so he limped out of the woods and called 911. DNR Conservation Officer Josh Boudreaux responded and began investigating.

After leaving the woods, the hunter also discovered the images on his trail camera memory card had again been deleted.

Weeks later, the hunter returned with new straps to set his stand up. While he was there, the DNR said Steele was spying on him with a trail camera. The next day, Steele texted the hunter "Are we going to work something out for this spot or what? I got a picture of you yesterday going in there with climbing sticks. Just not gonna respect I was there first?"

The DNR continued to investigate.

Boudreaux and Conservation Officer John Kamps monitored the hunter’s tree stand and obtained evidence of Steele cutting the victim's tree stand straps a second time.

"The straps were cut in such a way that they would support the weight of the tree stand but would break as soon as additional weight was applied to them, having a trap door effect," Boudreaux said. "The victim would have fallen 15 to 20 feet to the ground."

Footage from a trail camera shows Thomas Steele III, 23, of Chelsea, intentionally cutting the straps on a hunter’s tree stand located on state hunting land in Marquette County. (Photo: DNR)

Boudreaux obtained a search warrant for Steele’s trail camera, which had been left on state land, and the DNR removed the camera.

Steele thought the hunter took the camera, so he left threatening voicemails on his phone and disparaged him on multiple local social media groups, the DNR said. Steele eventually called 911 to report his missing trail camera.

Boudreaux took the call and arranged to meet Steele in person, with Kamps and public safety officers from NMU. During the meeting, the DNR said Steele confessed to sabotaging the hunter’s tree stand.

Steele, who was already suspended from NMU, withdrew prior to being expelled. He was charged in 2021.

He recently took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and hunter harassment. Steele is spending 60 days in the Marquette County Jail. He will be on probation for a year after his release.

Steele must also reimburse the hunter's medical expenses for injuries suffered when he fell from the tree stand.

Steele’s hunting privileges were revoked for an undetermined amount of time. Michigan is a member of the Interstate Wildlife Violator’s Compact, so his right to hunt will also be revoked in nearly all 50 states, the DNR said.