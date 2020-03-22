Washtenaw County reports first death linked to Coronavirus

Washtenaw County recorded its first death tied to coronavirus on Sunday.

An elderly, adult man with underlying health conditions was hospitalized on Saturday before dying at Michigan Medicine, a hospital in Ann Arbor.

It's the first death reported on Sunday and the ninth overall after state health officials published 249 more cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

“Our condolences go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Jimena Loveluck, MSW, Washtenaw County Health Officer. “While we know there are no words that can lessen this family’s grief and our community’s loss and fears, his death is an urgent reminder to all of us. We must act now and act together to protect everyone’s health to the greatest degree possible.”

While Michigan wasn't one of the early sites of the global pandemic, once positive cases were identified in the state on March 10 the number of new cases has risen exponentially.

The state also reported its first death after Beaumont Health officials said a middle-aged man with underlying conditions died at one of their Wayne hospitals.

Since then, eight others have died - many of them being older individuals.

“We know this is a difficult time,” Loveluck said. “It is also a critical time for us to work together and to protect each other and support our health care workers and other essential workers. Together we can do this. We can slow the spread of illness and maintain care and resources for everyone.”

The large jump in numbers in the past week is due to a wider number of tests becoming available, though health systems in the area are still working diligently to preserve their availability.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player below.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.