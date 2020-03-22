Michigan health officials report 249 new cases of coronavirus, state total at 1,035

Michigan health officials confirmed 249 number of additional cases of coronavirus today, raising the state total to 1,035.

Detroit reported the highest number of new cases, adding 77 to its new total of 325. The city has also confirmed four deaths. Oakland, Wayne and Macomb Counties all added dozens to their totals as well.

Several counties that are less populated reported their first cases, including Allegan, Emmet, Gladwin, Roscommon and Grand Traverse. Since the first two reported cases out of Oakland and Wayne County, the virus has spread north and west in the state, indicating that more rural counties may begin to see higher numbers reported in their jurisdictions.

As COVID-19 cases climb, the number of new cases being confirmed has risen exponentially. A week after the state confirmed its first two cases, the total had climbed to more than 60. Since then, daily totals have eclipsed more than one hundred, with 238 being reported as of Saturday, March 21.

Matching the rising number of new cases is the death total. By late Saturday, there had been eight confirmed deaths tied to the coronavirus. Those who have died have typically been older individuals, including a 90-year-old Oakland County woman who passed away Saturday

The large jump in numbers in the past week is due to a wider number of tests becoming available, though health systems in the area are still working diligently to preserve their availability.

RELATED: 90-year-old Oakland County woman dies from COVID-19, officials confirm

To combat the growing spread of the virus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared several executive orders aimed at reducing the community transmission in Michigan. As recently as Saturday, Whitmer closed all hair and nail salons, as well as tattoo parlors.

Advertisement

She also suspended all gatherings of people greater than 50.

Even with the new restrictions, area hospitals are struggling to keep up with the growing number of cases. Yesterday, several requested the public's assistance for any unused medical supplies like face masks, face shields, disposable gowns, and gloves.

RELATED: Metro Detroit Hospitals ask for donations during COVID-19 pandemic

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.

RELATED: Track Michigan coronavirus cases by county with this interactive map

App users can click on the map here

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts to social distance and slow the spread of the virus. You can learn more about social distancing and flattening the curve in the video player below.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

Are you showing symptoms? Try Beaumont's virtual screening tool

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.