Washtenaw County road rage incident turned violent, police say multiple shots were fired

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is looking for a car that was involved in a violent "road rage" incident in Lodi Township Friday morning.

Authorities say it all unfolded around 9:45 in the area of Alber Road and Textile Road. Apparently, the suspect, last seen driving a 2006-2007 burgundy Chevrolet Impala, fired shots at the victims' vehicle. While multiple shots hit the vehicle, no injuries were reported.

Again, police say the suspect was last seen driving a burgundy 2006-2007 Chevy Impala. The car has a damaged driver's side mirror and a black, front replacement bumper.

If you have any information on the incident, call the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office at 734-973-7711.

