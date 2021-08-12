Another Michigan county has reached the state's 70% threshold for partially vaccinated populations against COVID-19.

Washtenaw County says 70.3% of its residents 16 years or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to a graphic posted online.

More than 90% of its residents over the age of 65 have also gotten one shot. It joins Oakland County, which hit 70% protection in late July.

"We are so excited to share over 70% of Washtenaw County residents 16+ have received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine!" read a post on Twitter.

About 66% of residents had completed their vaccine series, as well.

Lagging rates of new vaccinations have troubled health officials recently, who are seeing a surge in new cases in every state as the Delta variant spreads and safety rules remain lifted. However, Washtenaw County officials say they have actually seen "an uptick" in visits to its pop-up clinics.

RELATED: Oakland County shares how it hit 70% vaccine threshold

That tracks with the past five weeks of Michigan vaccine data, which have each seen a steady climb in first dose shots. About 28,800 first dose vaccines were administered the week of July 10. More than 46,150 first dose vaccines were given last week.

Advertisement

Health officials are also seeing an increase in cases across the state. On Wednesday, it reported another 2,786 cases over a two-day period - about 1,393 cases a day.