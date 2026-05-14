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The Brief The Washtenaw County Sheriff blasted an investigation into the discovery of a marijuana cigarette in an SUV she drove. Sheriff Alyshia Dyer said she does not smoke weed and chastised the probe as well as the county members who hired the law firm to look into the case.



Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia Dyer blasted an outside investigation into the discovery of marijuana in a department vehicle she had previously driven.

She called the probe a "scavenger hunt" that "wasn't particularly impressive!" in a lengthy post on Facebook Thursday morning.

Dyer also criticized the lack of interviews carried out by the law firm that was hired by Washtenaw County, as well as the time it took to look into the case.

"They also messed up the chain of custody with the evidence — instead of logging this alleged weed roach in a property room appropriately, it ended up who-knows-where at the County!"

The backstory:

Dyer shared her thoughts on the investigation ahead of a news story published by MLive about the discovery of marijuana in the sheriff's SUV.

The article cites multiple sources regarding the discovery of a marijuana cigarette found in a county-issued vehicle driven by the sheriff in June 2025, which sparked an investigation by Washtenaw County.

The municipality hired the Texas-based law firm Dykema Gosset, PLLC.

According to a county administrator, the investigation was "ultimately inconclusive."

Zoom out:

In a bid to get ahead of the story, Dyer shared on Facebook "you’re most likely going to see an article about a "Jeeter" weed roach that was found in a WCSO vehicle, one that was no longer issued to me. "

She also released a redacted version of the investigation because the county has declined to provide one publically.

Dyer said she did not use the vehicle prior to the discovery of marijuana in the SUV and chastised county commissioner members for their 'petty grudge."

The findings weren’t surprising: 1) I don't smoke weed -- and 2) I *definitely* would not smoke a "Jeeter" brand weed roach! Just hard pass. — - Washtenaw County Sheriff Alyshia M. Dyer