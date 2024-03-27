article

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office needs help investigating a 22-year-old's murder.

The man was found dead inside his car in the parking lot of the Saulk Trail Pointe apartment complex in Ypsilanti.

A sheriff's official said they were hoping the public could provide any details in the case since there is very little know about what unfolded Tuesday night.

A 911 call came in just before 11 p.m. on March 26 to the address of 960 W. Michigan Avenue in Ypsilanti. The caller claimed someone had been shot in their vehicle. Both sheriff's deputies and officers with the Ypsilanti police department arrived.

Police have since identified the victim - but aren't releasing his name at this time.

It's unclear if the victim was a tenant of the complex. Currently, the sheriff's office does not have any potential suspects or persons of interest.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the Washtenaw County Sheriff's tipline at (734) 973-7711.