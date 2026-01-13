Washtenaw County Sheriff says driver killed by deputies was not armed

The Brief A report that a man had a weapon in a deputy-involved shooting was false, according to officials. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 6, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had no lights on and no license plate. But the vehicle did not stop and a chase began.



The investigation continues into the deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in Ypsilanti.

Initial reports said the man had a weapon. However, on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said that information was wrong.

What they're saying:

The suspect was unarmed, according to investigators.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 6, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that had no lights on and no license plate.

But the vehicle did not stop and a chase began. The sheriff’s office says radio traffic indicated that, on scene, the suspect had a gun, which led to a deputy-involved shooting.

Michigan State Police immediately began their investigation, as they do with these kinds of shootings. Today, the investigation revealed the suspect did not have a gun. Commander Eugene Rush says as soon as the sheriff’s office found out, they let the public know.

"Sheriff Dyer’s mission is to create a safe and more just Washtenaw County for all. We want to be transparent to the public. I think the public deserves that—transparency for our staff and those involved," said Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office Commander Eugene Rush.

What's next:

Commander Rush says there will soon be a news conference revealing Michigan State Police’s findings.