Washtenaw County Sheriff says driver killed by deputies was not armed, despite initial reports

The Brief A driver shot and killed after a chase in Ypsilanti last week was unarmed, despite reports that he had a shotgun. The encounter started with a report about an assault, which led to an attempted traffic stop, chase, and crash. Once the driver chased, he was shot by deputies who believed he was armed with a shotgun.



A driver shot and killed after fleeing deputies and crashing in Ypsilanti last week was unarmed, despite initial reports that he was armed with a shotgun.

It happened just after 2:05 a.m. Jan. 6 on Prospect near Michigan.

The backstory:

The morning of the shooting, an official with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said a van without headlights on and no license plate was spotted, leading to a chase that ended with the driver hitting a sheriff's office vehicle.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Alyshia Dyer released a statement saying that the encounter actually began with a call about an assault in Ypsilanti Township. According to the update, after receiving a 911 call about the assault, the suspect's vehicle was spotted in the area without lights.

When deputies tried to stop the driver, he fled and a chase ensued before the crash.

According to Dyer's release, "Radio traffic from deputies on the scene during the incident communicated that the suspect had a firearm." Initial reports indicated that the man was armed with a shotgun, and shots were fired.

At the time, it was unclear if the man was shot by deputies or had shot himself, but Dyer confirmed Tuesday that there were no firearms in his vehicle.

What's next:

The involved officers are on leave while Michigan State Police investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

"We recognize the gravity of this incident and the profound impact that any loss of life has on the community, the impacted family, and first responders. We will continue to share necessary information as it becomes available while also ensuring the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation," Dyer wrote in her release.