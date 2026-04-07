WATCH: Michigan Basketball team returns to Ann Arbor as national champions

The University of Michigan basketball team is expected to return to Ann Arbor on Tuesday after beating UConn in the final game of the March Madness tournament.

The Wolverines climbed the tallest mountain in the NCAA with their win over the University of Connecticut in the National Championship game. The team is expected to return to Ann Arbor on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 2 will stream their return to the Crisler Center at around 3:30 p.m.