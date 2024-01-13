Watch: Michigan football national champion Crisler Center celebration highlights

There was pomp, circumstance, and a whole lot of celebrating as the University of Michigan football team was honored at Crisler Center Saturday night.

The night opened however, with Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel addressing the 800-pound maize and blue elephant in the room - Coach Jim Harbaugh's expiring contract.

"I will start off by answering the question I got about 500 times on the parade route today: I am working on getting this man a new contract, I promise you," he said, to thunderous applause.

Harbaugh put his hand over his heart, looked down, then clasped his hands together.

Once that was out of the way and the trophies presented to the 2023 College Football National Champion Wolverines took the stage and had plenty to say.

Senior defensive back Mike Sainristil mentioned the advance scouting cheating allegations that the team dealt with this season, albeit briefly.

"As far as this season goes, when they doubted, when they disrespected us, when they called us names, when they said we're cheaters and said we didn't deserve what we had - none of that mattered to us," he said. "We stayed focused, kept our heads on straight, and week to week we just gave spankings out."

The sell-out event with the proceeds going to the Champions Circle Collective, directly benefits student-athletes.