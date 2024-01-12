article

The Michigan Wolverines are the undisputed national champions after beating Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game. On Saturday, the team and players will get a parade and celebration for their achievements and you can stream it all.

The team will get a hero's welcome on Saturday in Ann Arbor with a parade through Ann Arbor followed by a celebration on campus.

The parade, which will be free to attend in person, will happen regardless of the snow showers in the forecast or the brutal cold that's expected to come in after it.

After the parade through campus, there will be a celebration at Crisler Center – with tickets starting at $30 for the upper bowl and $60 for the lower bowl. All tickets go to the Champions Circle Collective, which directly benefits student-athletes.

However, you don't have to be in Ann Arbor to celebrate. FOX 2 is your home for the celebration of the National Champions.

Starting at 4 p.m., we'll be streaming the parade live to your homes. You can stay warm on your couch and watch Michigan celebrate the National Champions by streaming the parade and celebration on FOX LOCAL on your connected TV.

FOX LOCAL is our free connected TV app to stream all things that matter the most to you. Especially if you're a Michigan fan, FOX LOCAL is how you can watch the entire parade and celebration – and it's all for FREE!

How to watch Michigan's National Championship parade

The parade will start at 4 p.m. from Ann Arbor. Temperatures will be very cold – not getting above 30 degrees, snow in the forecast for the morning, plus a lot of wind – which means the parade may move quickly.

FOX 2's Hilary Golston and Dave Spencer will anchor the parade coverage from Southfield while Jennifer Hammond will be live in Ann Arbor throughout the parade.

How to watch Michigan's National Championship celebration

After the parade ends, the victors will head to the Crisler Center for a celebration.

FOX 2 will stream the BIG Ten Networks' coverage of the National Championship celebration from the Crisler Center.

You can watch both the parade and the celebration on the FOX LOCAL app.