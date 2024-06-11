Expand / Collapse search
Bus chase ends in metro Atlanta, suspect in custody

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 11, 2024 5:00pm EDT
End of Gwinnett County Transit bus chase

Law enforcement officers chase a Gwinnett County Transit bus from Downtown Atlanta to Hugh Howell Road just east of McCurdy Road, where at least one person surrendered.

ATLANTA - At least one person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a bus chase in metro Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to a fight on a Gwinnett County Transit bus at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NE.

Upon arrival, the bus took off. Multiple police officers began chasing the bus.

The bus was on Interstate 85 briefly before it turned onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard. From there, the bus took Mountain Industrial to Hugh Howell Road to McCurdy Road. 

Gwinnett County Transit bus chase

Law enforcement officers chase a Gwinnett County Transit bus from Downtown Atlanta to a Gwinnett County suburb on June 11, 2024.

The bus eventually stopped around 5:09 p.m. on McCurdy and several people could be seen getting off of the bus with their hands up.

A few minutes later, a person could be seen being led away by police. Atlanta PD confirmed shortly after that a suspect had been taken into custody. 

RAW: Suspect taken into custody after bus chase

Police place a suspect in handcuffs and lead them away from the Gwinnett County transit bus.

First responders could then be seen giving aid to someone on the ground outside of the bus.

Law enforcement lead a man away from a Gwinnett County Transit bus after a chase on June 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.