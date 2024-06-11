Bus chase ends in metro Atlanta, suspect in custody

At least one person was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a bus chase in metro Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police Department, they responded to a fight on a Gwinnett County Transit bus at 45 Ivan Allen Jr. Boulevard NE.

Upon arrival, the bus took off. Multiple police officers began chasing the bus.

The bus was on Interstate 85 briefly before it turned onto Jimmy Carter Boulevard. From there, the bus took Mountain Industrial to Hugh Howell Road to McCurdy Road.

The bus eventually stopped around 5:09 p.m. on McCurdy and several people could be seen getting off of the bus with their hands up.

A few minutes later, a person could be seen being led away by police. Atlanta PD confirmed shortly after that a suspect had been taken into custody.

First responders could then be seen giving aid to someone on the ground outside of the bus.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Law enforcement lead a man away from a Gwinnett County Transit bus after a chase on June 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.