WATCH: Southfield police release video of chase, arrest of stolen car suspects

Southfield police have released video of a chase and arrest of stolen car suspects from Monday night.

On video police can be seen boxing in a stolen pickup truck, two guys were inside wanted for stealing cars. They're definitely not amateurs said Police Chief Elvin Barren.



"These suspects, in this case, are part of an organized auto theft ring where we believe they target communities in Southeastern Michigan," Barren said.



Barren said they have been on their tail after car crimes in Southfield, likely Detroit, and Dearborn, where they rammed a police car there and got away recently.



"That shows you the intensity in which these individuals try to escape flee prosecution," he said.

Police video still from the chase and arrest of stolen car suspects in Southfield.

Barren's officers were doing surveillance near Southfield and I-696 Monday when they spotted the wanted black Dodge Ram. Officers tried to pull it over, but it didn't happen.

The pit maneuver worked as police cars nudged the truck off the road, pinning it to a wrought iron fence. Both men inside were taken into custody.

Police video still from the chase and arrest of stolen car suspects in Southfield.



Investigators retrieved evidence from other reported car thefts and two guns - including an assault rifle.



"If they're carrying AR-15 style rifles and handguns, what crimes in the past have they committed that we are not aware of?" Barren said.

One of the two guns recovered by Southfield police after the arrest.

And they were stopped before anyone got hurt. They will now face charges in Oakland and Wayne counties.