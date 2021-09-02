Expand / Collapse search

Watch the Detroit Jazz Festival on the big screen at Campus Martius viewing party

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A viewing party will be held at Campus Martius this weekend to watch the Detroit Jazz Festival after it was moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big screen will be at the park for attendees to watch the performances that are closed to the public. The Jazz Festival will be streamed for free all weekend.

MORE: Things to do this Labor Day Weekend 

Bring a chair or blanket to Campus Martius from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday through Monday to watch the festival. 

The festival will also be streamed for free for people who cannot make it to the watch party. Click here to find a live stream.

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Detroit Jazz Fest president on why this year is virtual

Another year, another remote event for one of Detroit's largest celebrations of music. The Detroit Jazz Fest is virtual for a couple reasons, and not all of them are Covid-related.