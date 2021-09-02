Watch the Detroit Jazz Festival on the big screen at Campus Martius viewing party

A viewing party will be held at Campus Martius this weekend to watch the Detroit Jazz Festival after it was moved to a virtual format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A big screen will be at the park for attendees to watch the performances that are closed to the public. The Jazz Festival will be streamed for free all weekend.

Bring a chair or blanket to Campus Martius from 6-10:30 p.m. Friday through Monday to watch the festival.

The festival will also be streamed for free for people who cannot make it to the watch party. Click here to find a live stream.

