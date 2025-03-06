WATCH: Warren Officer sprints down hotel hallway, saves boy drowning in pool

The Brief Heartstopping video shows a Warren Police Officer saving a boy's life. The 12-year-old nearly drowned in the pool of a Warren hotel. The officer was in the hotel for an unrelated call and sprinted down the hallway to save the child.



A Warren Police Officer who happened to be called to a hotel wound up saving a 12-year-old boy's life after he nearly drowned in the hotel pool.

On Saturday, March 1, Warren Police Officer Jacob Brooklier was called to TownePlace Suites Hotel on Chicago for one incident – but a second call just a few minutes later would save a boy's life.

Brooklier was at hotel around 7 p.m. that night when a frantic 911 call came in about a child who wasn't breathing in the pool. Once Warren Police dispatch received the call, they radioed Officer Brooklier to confirm he was still there.

Warren Police released the 911 call and police radio dispatch that sent Officer Brooklier to the pool. The department also sent out Brooklier's bodycam video.

In the video, Brooklier sprints out of a room and down a hall. There are people dotting the hallway as he runs through the hotel and to the pool.

When he got inside the pool, the boy was out and on the deck. Brooklier remained calm as he gently moved people so he could get to the boy and begin chest compressions.

For two minutes, Brooklier performed chest compressions on the boy – even as he was coordinating with people nearby and talking with other first responders.

Just as the Warren Fire Department arrived, Brooklier had revived the boy.

The young boy was rushed to the hospital with police blocking off intersections to get him there faster.

Once in the care of emergency room workers, the boy was stabilized and has since been released from the hospital. His parents said he's expected to make a full recovery.