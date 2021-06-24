Water main break affecting operations at Detroit Metro Airport

A water main break is impacting Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport’s McNamara Terminal Thursday night, an official said.

Some restrooms in Concourse A are closed, along with all restrooms in Concourses B and C at DTW in Romulus.

"All restaurants and retail locations offering grab & go selections-including pre-packaged sandwiches, snacks, and bottled water-remain open for travelers," said spokesperson Lisa Gass. "Water fountains are not available."

Also impacted is the Delta Sky Club at the Express Tram South Station, across from Gate A18, is closed. The restrooms in the remaining Sky Clubs are closed.

"The Wayne County Airport Authority is continuing to perform the necessary repairs to restore water pressure in the McNamara Terminal," she said.