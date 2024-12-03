Waterford man charged with trafficking women out of area hotels, motels

article

A Waterford man allegedly used drugs and violence to keep two women trapped in sex trafficking.

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Waterford police identified and interviewed a possible trafficking victim last week. While speaking with the victim, police learned that Quincy Lamar Bland, 43, was allegedly forcing two women to perform sex out of hotels and motels in Waerford and nearby areas.

The prosecutor's office said he threatened the victims, and used violence and crack to control them. He also allegedly gave the victims crack to keep them awake and working, and the women would sometimes be awake for days at a time.

After speaking with a victim, police searched Bland's home. According to prosecutors, Bland had meth, crack, and heroin on him, while cash, multiple scales, and cell phones were found in his home.

Bland is now charged with two counts of engaging in a human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury/commercial sexual activity, two counts of transporting a person for purposes of prostitution, two counts of accepting earnings from prostitution, and one count of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance.

He is currently in jail on a $100,000 bond.

"Human traffickers operate in the shadows, exploiting vulnerable victims, and controlling them through multiple means, including making and keeping them dependent on drugs, and on violence and threats of violence. The cases we are seeing now are only the tip of the iceberg – human trafficking is a massive problem that requires a massive response," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.