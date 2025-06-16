Waterford man confessed to stabbing fiancé to death for 'driving a wedge between him and his roommate'

The Brief A Waterford man appeared in district court on Monday on first-degree murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his fiancé to death. Seth Thomas Martin called 911 and surrendered to police shortly after killing her inside their home, lawyers said. His bond was denied by a judge and he'll be back in court later in June.



A Waterford man made his first appearance in court after he allegedly stabbed his fiancé to death last week, confessing to investigators he was behind the fatal assault.

Disturbing details from an interview between the defendant, Seth Thomas Martin and a police deputy were revealed in court.

The backstory:

A 25-year-old Waterford man called police last Friday from his home on Hackett Street after he allegedly stabbed his fiancé multiple times.

"Seth stated ‘she’s right next to me- she’s not doing good.’ Seth told dispatch he stabbed Mallory in ‘the neck, the chest, arm a couple times,'" a detective said Monday, reading from an interview with the defendant.

Prior to that, according to authorities, the two had been lying on their bed looking at her phone when Martin attacked her. He assaulted her approximately 10 times.

He confessed to the crime after dialing 911 and was taken into custody without incident.

Seth Thomas Martin, 25 of Waterford, in court for his arraignment.

Jumping Forward:

Martin was remanded to custody on Monday after a judge heard evidence in the case.

"It is the order of the court that the defendant be held without bond; bond is denied," the judge said.

Prior to the decision, the court heard disturbing details about Martin's motive.

"Seth stated that he felt like Mallory was ‘driving a wedge between him and his roommate,'" the detective told the courtroom.

However, his reasons may stretch beyond a dispute over living situations. He told police he had fantasized about killing his fiancé early in their relationship.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

What's next:

Martin's next court date will be June 27 for a probable cause conference.

His preliminary exam will be next.