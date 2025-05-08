Waterford man sentenced to prison for trafficking victims out of motels

article

The Brief After pleading no contest to human trafficking and other charges, a Waterford man was sentenced to prison. Authorities said Quincy Bland trafficked victims out of motels and used violence to make them comply. He'll spend a max of 25 years behind bars.



A Waterford man is headed to prison for a human trafficking case involving violence against his victims.

Quincy Bland, 44, was sentenced last week to 10-25 years in prison for the operation he ran out of motels in the Waterford area. He pleaded no contest to 12 charges, including assault and battery, prostitution, human trafficking, and bribery of witnesses.

The backstory:

According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Bland forced women to perform sex out of motels. He threatened the victims, and used violence and crack to control them. The prosecutor said he also gave the victims crack to keep them awake and working, and the women would sometimes be awake for days at a time.

After speaking with a victim, police searched Bland's home. According to prosecutors, Bland had meth, crack, and heroin on him, while cash, multiple scales, and cell phones were found in his home.

Bland was first charged with two counts of engaging in a human trafficking enterprise resulting in injury/commercial sexual activity, two counts of transporting a person for purposes of prostitution, two counts of accepting earnings from prostitution, and one count of delivery or manufacture of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance in late 2024.

After an investigation, charges of bribery of a witness and human trafficking enterprise causing injury were added.