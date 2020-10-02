Waterford police arrest husband in Friday morning stabbing death of wife

Waterford Police said a 38-year-old man was arrested for stabbing his 39-year-old wife to death early Friday morning.

Police said they received a call around 3:15 to a domestic disturbance call at a home on Seeden Street in Waterford Township. When officers arrived, they found the 39-year-old woman with a stab wound to her chest.

She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Her husband was arrested and a knife was recovered at the home.

The married couple lived at the home with their 13-year-old daughter. She was not hurt and is now with family members,

Waterford Police are still investigating.